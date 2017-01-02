Former ITN presenter Brian Widlake dies aged 85

Brian Widlake. Credit: ITN

Former ITN and BBC presenter Brian Widlake has died aged 85. The broadcaster and journalist's death was announced on Monday on BBC Radio 4's The World At One programme, which he presented in the 1970s and 1980s. Widlake made broadcasting history at ITN when he became the first journalist to conduct a television interview with Nelson Mandela in 1961 while Mandela was still on the run. During his long and prestigious career, the former ITN reporter also interviewed US President Ronald Reagan - an encounter he said was "very good".

Brian Widlake interviewed Nelson Mandela in 1961. Credit: ITN

In an interview with the BBC, he said: "We had a very good time. He was a charming man, very well-mannered." Widlake was also known for co-presenting BBC 2's Money Programme in the 1980s and appeared on Radio 4s long-running PM broadcast. BBC director-general Tony Hall paid tribute, and said: "Brian was a fine journalist and presenter who was key to establishing World at One as a pioneering programme. "He was a wonderful colleague and will be sadly missed."

Brian Widlake interviewed US President Ronald Reagan. Credit: ITN