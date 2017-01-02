Giroud scorpion kick in Wenger's top five Arsenal goals

Arsene Wenger compared Olivier Giroud's finish with the finest scored by Arsenal greats Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp after it inspired their 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace.

Meeting Alexis Sanchez's 17th-minute cross with a masterful scorpion kick that gave them the lead, Giroud's stylish strike was of the calibre rarely achieved by predecessors such as Henry, Bergkamp and Robin van Persie, and may prove to be the goal of the season.

"He transformed that goal into art," said Wenger.

"Art, because of the surprise, because of the beauty of the movement; the efficiency of the movement.

"That will be remembered as the Giroud goal that nobody will forget. Every striker is remembered for one or two or three special goals, and that will certainly remain with him forever. People come to games to see these kind of goals.