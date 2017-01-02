- ITV Report
Giroud scorpion kick in Wenger's top five Arsenal goals
Arsene Wenger compared Olivier Giroud's finish with the finest scored by Arsenal greats Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp after it inspired their 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace.
Meeting Alexis Sanchez's 17th-minute cross with a masterful scorpion kick that gave them the lead, Giroud's stylish strike was of the calibre rarely achieved by predecessors such as Henry, Bergkamp and Robin van Persie, and may prove to be the goal of the season.
"He transformed that goal into art," said Wenger.
"Art, because of the surprise, because of the beauty of the movement; the efficiency of the movement.
"That will be remembered as the Giroud goal that nobody will forget. Every striker is remembered for one or two or three special goals, and that will certainly remain with him forever. People come to games to see these kind of goals.
"I've been spoilt in my career because I've had many great players and many great strikers, and that is certainly in the top five (goals from an Arsenal player)."
Asked of the others in his top five, the Arsenal manager responded: "I remember Bergkamp, Henry, with special goals. Bergkamp at Leicester, Newcastle; Henry at Real Madrid, against Liverpool. (Nwankwo) Kanu at Chelsea...
"It's difficult in a second to get the best five.
"Maybe what's not acknowledged by people, maybe even by me, is that Olivier scores important goals. He scored at Manchester United with a special header, against West Brom in the 86th minute."
Alex Iwobi's second-half header secured the three points to ensure Arsenal remain third in the Premier League and left struggling Palace 17th.