Household energy and insurance costs soar by £200

Households' annual energy and insurance costs have leapt by nearly £200 in the last year, according to a comparison website.

The combined cost of dual fuel energy, car insurance, and home insurance came to £2,216 on average, in 2016 - around £196 more than in 2015.

Comparethemarket.com analysed quotes on its website, and said car insurance saw the most dramatic price hike, with average premiums rising by nearly £97 to reach £691.

It said that the increase is due in part to recent rises in insurance premium tax.

Energy costs have jumped by just over £94, with the average annual bill now coming in at £1,383.

Home and contents insurance now stands at around £140, up by about £5 compared to 2015.

Simon McCulloch, director of comparethemarket.com, said: "This rise in the cost of bills is pretty devastating news for consumers who will inevitably be feeling significantly harder up as we go into 2017."