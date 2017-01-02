Len McCluskey: 'Jeremy Corbyn retains my full support'

Union leader Len McCluskey will continue to give Jeremy Corbyn his "full support" - after appearing to indicate the Labour leader might step down.

The Unite general secretary appeared to have suggested Corbyn could resign before a general election if the party's poll ratings remained "awful."

But in a series of new tweets, McCluskey described the Islington North MP as a "genuine, decent man fighting for a fairer Britain".

A key ally of Corbyn, 66-year-old McCluskey had said in a Daily Mirror interview that Corbyn and shadow John McDonnell would examine the situation if Labour was still polling badly in 2019.

He had even said that the pair were not "desperate to cling on to power for power's sake."