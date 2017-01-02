- ITV Report
Police watchdog launches investigation after man is shot dead by police on M62 near Huddersfield
A man has died after being shot by police on a motorway in Huddersfield, the police watchdog said.
The man was shot at 6pm at Junction 24 of the M62 on Monday night, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said.
The IPCC is investigating the incident and are at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said the man was shot during "a pre-planned policing operation".
West Yorkshire Police said they are "fully co-operating with the investigation".
It added the eastbound slip roads of the junction are closed after the incident and "will be for some time".