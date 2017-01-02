New garden village plans given go-ahead by government

The first wave of new garden villages, designed to create tens of thousands of new homes in England, has been given the green light.

Ministers have backed 14 bids around the country that will develop new communities of between 1,500 and 10,000 properties.

Larger scale garden towns in Taunton in Somerset, Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Harlow and Gilston, on the Essex-Herts border, have also been signed off.

The plans will create a series of new communities with green spaces, good transport links and high quality, affordable homes, to tackle the housing crisis.

Around £6 million will go towards developing the new villages, which could see some 48,000 new homes, while £1.4 million has been earmarked for the larger towns. Combined with seven garden towns and cities that have already been announced, the government has said the initiative could potentially deliver 200,000 properties.

Housing minister Gavin Barwell said: "Locally led garden towns and villages have enormous potential to deliver the homes that communities need.

"New communities not only deliver homes, they also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies. These places combined could provide almost 200,000 homes."

The full list of new villages: