Oldham hit-and-run: Second girl dies

Helina Kotlarova (left) and Zaneta Krokova.

The second girl who was involved in a hit-and-run on New Years Eve in Oldham has died. Zaneta Krokova, 11, died in hospital on Monday morning, police said. Her cousin, Helina Kotlarova, 12, died at the scene. The pair had just come out of a shop near their homes and were holding hands crossing the road when they were struck by a blue Peugeot 807 on Ashton Road. The people carrier was found abandoned in a nearby road.

The Peugeot 807 was found abandoned. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Helina's sister Sylva, 19, told how the family rushed to the scene 100 yards from their home seconds after the crash. She said: "Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Mum was touching her hair." Miss Kotlarova said the girls were with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed the road, one of the main routes in and out of Oldham town centre, and the larger group was waiting on the opposite pavement. The two cousins then started to cross the road outside the shop when they were hit by the car. Following the incident friends ran to Helina's home to alert the family. Miss Kotlarova said Helina attended the Collective Spirit free school in Oldham and enjoyed dancing and music and wanted to become a singer. Four men aged 59, 48, 38 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A fifth man, aged 23, was initially arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), but has since released and is now assisting police with their enquiries. Police would also like to speak to the driver of a white Citroen Despatch van which was in the area at the time, as it is believed the driver could hold key information.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a white Citroen Despatch which was in the area at the time. Credit: Greater Manchester Police