- ITV Report
Oldham hit-and-run: Second girl dies
The second girl who was involved in a hit-and-run on New Years Eve in Oldham has died.
Zaneta Krokova, 11, died in hospital on Monday morning, police said.
Her cousin, Helina Kotlarova, 12, died at the scene.
The pair had just come out of a shop near their homes and were holding hands crossing the road when they were struck by a blue Peugeot 807 on Ashton Road.
The people carrier was found abandoned in a nearby road.
Helina's sister Sylva, 19, told how the family rushed to the scene 100 yards from their home seconds after the crash.
She said: "Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Mum was touching her hair."
Miss Kotlarova said the girls were with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed the road, one of the main routes in and out of Oldham town centre, and the larger group was waiting on the opposite pavement.
The two cousins then started to cross the road outside the shop when they were hit by the car.
Following the incident friends ran to Helina's home to alert the family.
Miss Kotlarova said Helina attended the Collective Spirit free school in Oldham and enjoyed dancing and music and wanted to become a singer.
Four men aged 59, 48, 38 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A fifth man, aged 23, was initially arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), but has since released and is now assisting police with their enquiries.
Police would also like to speak to the driver of a white Citroen Despatch van which was in the area at the time, as it is believed the driver could hold key information.
Sergeant Lee Westhead from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a heart-breaking incident which has now taken the lives of two young girls and all of our thoughts remain with their families, who are understandably devastated...
“The community are clearly as committed as we are to establishing exactly what happened to Helena and Zaneta and the support they have provided has been vital to the investigation.
“As the investigation has progressed we have identified that the vehicle that struck the girls was a Blue Peugeot 807. We have recovered this vehicle abandoned on Honeywell Lane.
“The Peugeot is very distinctive and I am releasing pictures of the vehicle in an attempt to establish its movements on the 31 December in the hours prior to the collision.
“As you can see in the images, the vehicle is dark blue, people carrier shaped and is in poor physical condition and notably has pre-existing damage to its rear window.
“Did you see this vehicle on Saturday 31 December in the hours before or after the collision?
“Finally, I am also keen to speak to the occupants of a white Citroen Despatch van that I am also releasing an image of. This vehicle did not collide with anyone but was in the immediate vicinity of the collision and may have key information.
“Again if you saw this vehicle or have any information about its occupants or why it was in the area at the time of the collision, please contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1691 of 31/12/16, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.