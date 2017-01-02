Outrage as rail fares increase by 2.3%, 'pricing people off railways'

The yearly rise in train fares has been described by public transport campaigners as "another kick in the teeth" for rail passengers.

The average increase of 2.3% across Britain came into force on Monday morning, although figures vary between operators.

The overall rise is the highest since January 2014, when fares increased by 2.8%.

Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Today's fare rises are another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers.

"Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year. The whole fares system is completely unfair and its high time the Government overhauled it."

Bruce Williamson, of independent campaign group Railfuture, said: "Our walk-on rail fares are already the most eye-watering in Europe, and with fuel duty frozen for motorists for the fifth year on the trot, it can't be denied that people are being priced off the railways."