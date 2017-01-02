Premier League match report: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

A rare strike from Gael Clichy put 10-man City in front. Credit: PA

Manchester City overcame another Fernandinho red card to beat Burnley 2-1 with goals from Gael Clichy and substitute Sergio Aguero. City had to play almost two thirds of a fractious Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium with 10 men after Fernandinho was dismissed for a third time in six games after a two-footed tackle. But a rare strike from Clichy and a fine effort from Aguero, who surprisingly started on the bench, earned City the points even though a scrambled Ben Mee reply meant a nervy last 20 minutes. Claudio Bravo made a fine late save from Michael Keane to prevent Burnley snatching a point.

Fernandinho was sent off for the third time this season. Credit: PA

City again found the going heavy despite starting well. Kelechi Iheanacho, hoping to justify his surprise selection ahead of Aguero, had an early opportunity but failed to get the ball round Tom Heaton. The Clarets keeper quickly scrambled to deny Raheem Sterling in a fine double save. Iheanacho got behind the defence again when he raced onto a good pass from Yaya Toure but Heaton again denied him, beating away his shot. Sterling launched a lightning counter-attack but Jesus Navas could not pick out a team-mate in the area. When Navas did find Toure after another good break, Heaton saved well from the Ivorian. The first major talking point came after 32 minutes when Fernandinho was shown a straight red card for jumping into a challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Referee Lee Mason took time to make his decision but after recent controversy following such tackles in the Premier League, it came as no surprise.

Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score. Credit: PA