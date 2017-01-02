Premier League match report: Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Calum Chambers and Middlesbrough were left rueing a missed opportunity to take three points at the Riverside. Credit: PA

Gaston Ramirez lashed a late chance wide to serve up a timely reminder of Middlesbrough's need for attacking reinforcements in an eminently forgettable goalless draw with Leicester at the Riverside Stadium. The Uruguayan steered his half-volley wide from eight yards to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the hosts and give Boro boss Aitor Karanka plenty of reason to seek to finalise a deal for Aston Villa's £6million-rated Rudy Gestede. It emerged on Monday that Villa have accepted a fee for the Benin striker and on this evidence any additional goalscoring threat will be welcomed with open arms on Teesside after a dour point which does little to ease Boro's lingering relegation concerns. Shorn of injured pair Islam Slimani and Danny Drinkwater, as well as the suspended Jamie Vardy, Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri had cause to be happier with a point but will also rue missed opportunities from the likes of Leonardo Ulloa and Christian Fuchs.

Riyad Mahrez couldn't spark Leicester into securing a first league away win of the season. Credit: PA

Boro made five changes from Saturday's unfortunate defeat at Old Trafford but their new-look line-up seemed ill-equipped in a first period littered with errors from both sides, with the often dependable Ramirez the main culprit. Boro full-back Fabio was arguably the best player on the pitch and he could have expected more when he threaded Ramirez free in the early stages, only for the Uruguayan to waste his chance due to appalling control. Fuchs miscued a couple of early chances for the visitors while referee Robert Madley did not endear himself to the home fans by waving away penalty claims after Adama Traore fell under the challenge of Robert Huth. Marten de Roon and Alvaro Negredo also came close for the home side but Boro were guilty of dismal distribution and almost paid for it on 40 minutes when Riyad Mahrez was only denied by Fabio's timely interception.

Alvaro Negredo found chances hard to come by. Credit: PA