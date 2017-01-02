Premier League match report: Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Jermain Defoe scored in either half from the spot to earn Sunderland a point. Credit: PA

Jermain Defoe denied Liverpool a fifth successive Premier League victory with a penalty double as Sadio Mane went from hero to villain at Sunderland. The Senegal international, playing his final game before heading off on African Nations Cup duty, looked to have won the game 18 minutes from time after Defoe had cancelled out Daniel Sturridge's opener from the spot. However, his handball with five minutes left handed Defoe the opportunity to score his 11th goal of the season, and he obliged nervelessly to secure a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light. The contrast between the form of the two sides could hardly have been more different ahead of kick-off, with Sunderland abject in defeat at Burnley on Boxing Day and Liverpool looking to maintain the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

Daniel Sturridge headed in the opener but failed to end the game after hobbling off with yet another injury. Credit: PA

Goalkeeper Vito Mannone was in fine form during a tight first half, turning away two efforts from Sturridge either side of a flying save from Georginio Wijnaldum inside the opening 18 minutes. But opposite number Simon Mignolet was almost as busy against his former employers, fielding early efforts from Defoe and Jack Rodwell in an end-to-end start to the game. The manner of Liverpool's opener jarred with the quality of the early attacking play on Wearside. Defender Dejan Lovren scuffed his attempted volley from a James Milner corner harmlessly into the ground but saw the ball rear up off the turf for Sturridge to head past the helpless Mannone from close range.

Sadio Mane scored his ninth goal of the campaign. Credit: PA

If the home fans among a crowd of 46,494 feared the worst at that point, they were to be pleasantly surprised within five minutes when defender Ragnar Klavan clumsily upended midfielder Didier Ndong as he burst into the penalty area and Defoe slammed the resulting penalty into the bottom corner. The England striker's first goal of 2017 should really have been followed almost immediately by his second after he ran on to Adnan Januzaj's through-ball but could not go round Mignolet with Fabio Borini firing wide from the rebound. Sturridge tested Mannone once again from distance as the break approached, but the Italian stood firm to keep his side in it.

While two dropped points harm Liverpool's title challenge, the point will be savoured by David Moyes in Sunderland's relegation fight. Credit: PA