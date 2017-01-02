Premier League match report: West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City

Gareth McAuley's free header helped secure West Brom the home points. Credit: PA

In-form West Brom accepted Hull's gifts to pile more misery on the Tigers. Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley cashed in on errors before James Morrison clinched a 3-1 win for the Baggies at The Hawthorns. Robert Snodgrass had given Hull a first-half lead, but the Tigers beat themselves during a second half littered with costly defensive mistakes. Brunt and McAuley were gifted free headers and Mike Phelan's side are without a win in nine games and remain second bottom in the Premier League, three points from the safety line.

Ryan Snodgrass had given the away side the early lead at the Hawthorns. Credit: PA

In contrast the upwardly mobile Baggies sit eighth, having won six of their last 10 outings to set their second-best points haul in the top flight after 20 games, 29. It was a fine comeback after a first half which Hull dominated, despite having failed to win away in the league since August. They defied expectations with a calm and collected start and Snodgrass' 13th-minute free kick, which Ben Foster spilled, threatened to bring the game to life. Michael Dawson lashed a half volley wide after a corner had fallen kindly to him before Hull deservedly opened the scoring after 21 minutes.

The victory continued West Brom's high flying season under Tony Pulis. Credit: PA

Jake Livermore produced a brilliant 40-yard pass out wide to Ahmed Elmohamady, who in turn found the onrushing Snodgrass to slide in the visitors' first away league goal since October from eight yards. It was deserved and Hull continued to look comfortable, with West Brom failing to match the heights which saw them earn a 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday. Rondon headed straight at David Marshall after 34 minutes, while Dieumerci Mbokani did the same at Foster four minutes later. Albion, who also lost Jonny Evans to injury before the break, stuttered, but Matt Phillips did at least force a smart save from Marshall with a glancing header before Hull threatened again.

Ben Foster jumped for joy once his side's third goal went in. Credit: PA