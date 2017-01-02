Richard Cockerill: Leicester Tigers sack director of rugby after Saracens defeat

Leicester Tigers have sacked director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

The former England hooker began coaching at Leicester in 2004 before taking the full reins as rugby director in 2010.

Cockerill led Leicester to the Premiership final in 2011 and 2012, before his Tigers side lifted the league title in 2013.

But consecutive defeats to Exeter and Saracens, following closely from the record 38-0 European defeat at the hands of Munster, have seen the current side drop out of the Aviva Premiership's play-off berths.

The slender 16-12 loss to Saracens at Welford Road on New Year's Day proved the final straw for the Tigers board, who have moved swiftly to unseat their former front-rower.

Head coach Aaron Mauger, the former All Blacks centre, will take "interim charge" while Leicester launch their search for Cockerill's successor.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I leave my position as director of rugby with immediate effect," said Cockerill.

"I still believe that I am the right person to lead the team at this present time but respect the board's decision to make the change as they see fit in the best interests of the club."

Cockerill made 262 appearances as a hooker at Leicester between 1992 and 2002, winning five league titles, two domestic cups and back-to-back European crowns. He won 27 caps for England.