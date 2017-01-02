Rumours: Chelsea join Man City in £60m race for Van Dijk, United plan £140m deal for Griezmann and Niguez

Chelsea are ready to bid £60million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, who is also a target for Manchester City. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are planning a combined £145m deal for Atletico Madrid pair Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. (The Times)

United's deal for Benfica's Victor Lindelof could mean the end of Chris Smalling's Old Trafford career, with Everton and Arsenal monitoring his situation. (Daily Star)

Liverpool could target Leipzig's Emil Forsberg after being frustrated in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have joined Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus in the race to sign Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi. (Daily Express)