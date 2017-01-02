- ITV Report
Search underway after couple and dog go missing in Cairngorms
Concern is growing for a couple and their dog who have gone missing while out walking in the Cairngorms.
The man and woman, aged 60 and 57, set off at around 10am on New Year's Day but have not been seen since.
They were reported missing after they failed to return several hours later, but overnight searches failed to find them as snow and freezing temperatures hit the national park.
Police Scotland said they had been staying in the Glenmore area and set off at around 10am on New Year's Day with their black collie dog.
The man is believed to be wearing a red jacket and the woman has a turquoise coat, and both were carrying rucksacks.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) said a full-scale search is taking place on Monday with an RAF mountain rescue team and a coastguard helicopter involved.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are seeking assistance from the public to trace a couple who have been reported missing in the Cairngorms national park area.
"Police were called when they failed to return as expected in the evening. A search was carried out last night by search and rescue teams and a helicopter but the couple were not traced.
"This morning a search and rescue helicopter plus members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and RAF Search and Rescue Team will be out in the area looking for the pair.
"If anyone was out walking in the area yesterday and saw them they are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 with any information they have."