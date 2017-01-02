Search underway after couple and dog go missing in Cairngorms

Concern is growing for a couple and their dog who have gone missing while out walking in the Cairngorms.

The man and woman, aged 60 and 57, set off at around 10am on New Year's Day but have not been seen since.

They were reported missing after they failed to return several hours later, but overnight searches failed to find them as snow and freezing temperatures hit the national park.

Police Scotland said they had been staying in the Glenmore area and set off at around 10am on New Year's Day with their black collie dog.

The man is believed to be wearing a red jacket and the woman has a turquoise coat, and both were carrying rucksacks.