Sunny clear skies today will lead to a sharp frost tonight

This afternoon will remain largely sunny and cold for a large part of the British Isles after a frosty start to the day.

Tonight under clear skies temperatures will fall away quickly and below freezing in rural areas. A widespread sharp frost will form and a ice warning has been issued across central areas, although slippery surfaces are possible anywhere there's frost across the UK.

From the west cloud will spread inland helping to bring temperatures back up tomorrow morning. It'll be a cloudier day, however the far south will hold onto the best spells of sunshine. Temperatures remain cold but slightly higher than today.