Swansea set to appoint Paul Clement on two-and-a-half year deal

Swansea expect to appoint Paul Clement as their new manager before Tuesday's game at Crystal Palace.

Bayern Munich confirmed on Monday afternoon that Clement, Carlo Ancelotti's number two at the Allianz Arena, had been granted permission to speak to Swansea.

Clement is due to fly into London on Monday night and a two-and-a-half year deal, which has been agreed in principle, is expected to be rubber-stamped on Tuesday afternoon.

The 44-year-old will then head to Selhurst Park where he is expected to have a watching brief at Swansea's Premier League game against Palace.

Caretaker Alan Curtis - who was in charge for Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth after the sacking of Bob Bradley - is expected to be in charge of the team again.