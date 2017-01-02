Unite leadership hopeful warns against Brexit immigration 'betrayal'

Gerard Coyne is vying to take over the country's biggest trade union. Credit: PA

Workers will feel "betrayed" if Britain does not control its borders after quitting the EU, the challenger to Unite's Len McCluskey will warn. Gerard Coyne said the government should "not even begin to negotiate" over immigration as it attempts to look for common ground in a Brexit settlement. The warning from the trade union leadership candidate, vying to oust McCluskey, one of Jeremy Corbyn's close allies, comes as Labour divisions grow over freedom of movement. Mr Coyne, currently Unite's West Midlands regional secretary, will say that migration within the EU has benefited the better-off by allowing them to hire cleaners and nannies, but has put pressure on services for others.

Len McCluskey, current general secretary of Unite. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May must now say that curbing freedom of movement is non-negotiable, and that will lead to the UK's exit from the single market, he will tell Unite members at a speech in Birmingham. "The better off have been able to hire Europeans as their cleaners, or nannies, and have their cars washed at little cost, by people eager to work and prepared to accept what are, by UK standards, low wages," he will say. "But for the many Britons facing insecurity in the job market, who rely on public services such as the NHS and state schools, and who need affordable homes, the presence of a very large number of foreign nationals has added to the pressures they already face at a time of austerity. "Theresa May and other ministers should not wait until Article 50 has been triggered to set out a negotiating position on free movement of labour. They should be saying now, without equivocation, that the issue is non-negotiable. "There can be no compromise on the principle of taking back control of our borders."

Len McCluskey is one of Jeremy Corbyn's closest allies. Credit: PA