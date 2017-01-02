Woman trying to take a selfie gets attacked by crocodile

A French tourist was attacked by a crocodile as she tried to take a selfie with the animal at a park in Thailand.

The woman, in her 40s, suffered a severe wound to her leg in the incident on Sunday in Khao Yai, a popular national park filled with dense jungle hiking trails and waterfalls three hours north of Bangkok.

She had been squatting next to the animal, posing for a picture, but she reportedly fell over and the crocodile snapped.

A park official, who did not wish to be named, told the AFP news agency: "She wanted to take selfie with the crocodile who was lying down near a stream.

"It was startled and bit her on her on the leg."

The official said two crocodiles had made their home on that particular section of the park for years with warning signs laid out.

"I guess that she wanted to see it for real," he added.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.