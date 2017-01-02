Woman with migrant 'hidden in suitcase' arrested by Spanish border control

Border control agents from Spain arrested a Moroccan woman after she tried entering the country with a migrant hidden in her suitcase.

The 22-year-old had tried entering the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta with case on December 30.

But authorities pulled her aside after noticing the woman acting suspiciously.

After stopping her, officers asked her to open the suitcase and discovered a young male inside.

The immigrant, a 19-year-old from Gabon, was treated by medics who feared he had suffered from a shortage of oxygen while in the suitcase.