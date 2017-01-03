BA cabin crew to stage 48-hour strike

British Airways cabin crew are to stage a 48-hour strike after rejecting an offer aimed at resolving a pay dispute.

The union said the strike had been called in a bid to improve the "poverty pay" of cabin crew employed in its mixed fleet who have joined the airline since 2010.

Mixed fleet cabin crew fly a mixture of long and short haul flights.

Unite said these employees were on lower pay than other staff.

Members of Unite will walk out on January 10, threatening disruption to flights.

Unite said its members rejected an offer from BA by 7-1.

The union accused BA of refusing to extend a previous mandate for industrial action.

BA said Unite mixed fleet employees only made up 15% of its work force.

National officer Oliver Richardson said: "British Airways is needlessly provoking strike action by refusing to extend the mandate of the strike ballot and allow meaningful talks to take place.

"Instead of listening to why its 'mixed fleet' cabin crew rejected the offer negotiated at Acas, British Airways has sought instead to try and bully a workforce of young men and women who are trying to eke out a living on poverty pay.

"Such game-playing and a desire to seek confrontation is not only a great disservice to passengers, but shows an unwillingness by British Airways to engage in constructive industrial relations.

"Unite remains hopeful that a negotiated settlement which meets our members' aspirations can be achieved and would urge British Airways to engage constructively in meaningful talks to address poverty pay."