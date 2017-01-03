Smog rolls into Beijing in incredible time-lapse video

Smog rolls into Beijing in this incredible time-lapse video of China's capital.

The city appears clean with blue skies over the high-rise buildings at the start of the "Airpocalypse" footage.

But within 20 minutes, a thick cloud of dark air appears to sweep across the city like a tidal wave.

British expat Chas Pope shared the 12-second video on Twitter - but also mentioned it was the first time he had witnessed this in 13 years.