Britain's EU ambassador criticises 'muddled thinking' in resignation letter

He criticised politicians and urged his civil servants to continue to challenge ministers and "speak the truth to those in power".

In a lengthy farewell email to his staff, seen by The Times, Sir Ivan revealed civil servants still do not know the Government's Brexit priorities.

Sir Ivan Rogers quit unexpectedly just months after he sparked controversy by warning the Government that a post-Brexit trade deal could take a decade to finalise, and even then may fail to get ratified by member states.

Britain's outgoing EU ambassador has criticised the "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" of politicians in his resignation letter.

Sir Ivan wrote: "I hope you will continue to challenge ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking and that you will never be afraid to speak the truth to those in power.

"I hope that you will support each other in those difficult moments where you have to deliver messages that are disagreeable to those who need to hear them.

"I hope that you will continue to be interested in the views of others, even where you disagree with them, and in understanding why others act and think in the way that they do.

"I hope that you will always provide the best advice and counsel you can to the politicians that our people have elected, and be proud of the essential role we play in the service of a great democracy."

Sir Ivan also said the allocation of roles in the UK's negotiating team needs "rapid resolution" and hit out at assertions by some politicians that a free trade deal will be easy to negotiate.

He said: "Contrary to the beliefs of some, free trade does not just happen when it is not thwarted by authorities: increasing market access to other markets and consumer choice in our own, depends on the deals, multilateral, plurilateral and bilateral that we strike, and the terms that we agree.

"I shall advise my successor to continue to make these points." Sir Ivan said being Britain's EU ambassador has been the highlight of his career and leaving will be a "tremendous wrench".

Sir Ivan Rogers' resignation comes after his second in command in Brussels, Shan Morgan, announced in November that she will be leaving the post to be the Welsh Government's Permanent Secretary.

The email was made public after some MPs warned that Sir Ivan's resignation showed that those who challenge Brexit supporters are being increasingly frozen out.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, said: "It is damning when our own top people are slamming this Conservative Brexit Government for using ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking.

"This is the biggest decision by the UK Government in modern times and Theresa May is marching ahead without a plan or even a clue.

"We need our top people around the table if we are going to avoid wrecking the country with Brexit. It is shameful that vital, talented people like Ivan Rogers are instead being driven away."

But former minister and Conservative MP Dominic Raab told the BBC's Radio 4 PM Programme that Sir Ivan's "heart hasn't really been in Brexit" and his resignation will be "quietly, cautiously and respectfully welcomed at the top of Government".