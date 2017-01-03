British chef Ryan Lock killed fighting Islamic State in Syria

A British man has been killed in Syria after travelling to the war-torn country to fight so-called Islamic State, Kurdish activists have said.

Ryan Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, died just before Christmas on December 21.

He is the the third Briton to die fighting with the People’s Defence Units (YPG), the Kurdish military force fighting in northern Syria.

Mr Lock, a trained chef who had no military background, is understood to have left to fight with the Kurdish forces last August after telling his family he was going to Turkey on holiday.

In a message on Facebook on 31 August, he wrote: “I’m on my way to Rojava. I lied about going to Turkey. I’m sorry I didn’t tell anyone. I love all of you and I will be back in six months.”