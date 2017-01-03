- ITV Report
-
British chef Ryan Lock killed fighting Islamic State in Syria
A British man has been killed in Syria after travelling to the war-torn country to fight so-called Islamic State, Kurdish activists have said.
Ryan Lock, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, died just before Christmas on December 21.
He is the the third Briton to die fighting with the People’s Defence Units (YPG), the Kurdish military force fighting in northern Syria.
Mr Lock, a trained chef who had no military background, is understood to have left to fight with the Kurdish forces last August after telling his family he was going to Turkey on holiday.
In a message on Facebook on 31 August, he wrote: “I’m on my way to Rojava. I lied about going to Turkey. I’m sorry I didn’t tell anyone. I love all of you and I will be back in six months.”
“Ryan was a very caring and loving boy who would do anything to help anyone. He had a heart of gold,” Mr Lock’s father, Jon, wrote in a statement to the Guardian.
In a statement, the YPG said: “Ryan joined actively in our offensive against the terror threat that Isis caused upon Rojava, Kurdistan.
"Here, on the dark hours of 21 December 2016, we lost our brave companion Ryan and four other fighters in Jaeber village.
“Ryan was not only a fighter providing additional force to our struggle. In fact, with his experience and knowledge he has been an example for younger fighters.
"While he has reached a vast amount of achievement up in our frontlines, Ryan has served the purpose of a very important bridge between us, the Kurds of Rojava. He crossed continents for the destiny of our people and humanity.”
Up to 50 Britons are thought to have gone to Syria to fight against the terror group, according to a study by the counter-terrorism Royal United Services Institute think-tank.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The UK has advised for some time against all travel to Syria.
"Anyone who does travel to these areas, for whatever reason, is putting themselves in danger."