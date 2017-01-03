British woman 'found dead in Melbourne strip club'

An investigation is underway after a British dancer was found dead at a Melbourne strip club.

Stacey Tierney, 29, from Manchester, was reportedly found slumped in a room in Dreams Gentlemen's Club on the Sunday before Christmas.

Her body was not discovered until Monday 19th, according to the Herald Sun.

Ms Tierney's former boyfriend Matthew Girvan said he was "devastated" by her death.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Woke up to some horrible news this morning.

"Sat and watched the sunrise over Indonesia. My ex girlfriend I was with for 6 years passed away.

"Words can't describe how devastated I am. RIP Stacey Tierney 20.1.1987 - 19.12.2016. Love you always."

On New Year's Day, he shared this photo taken of Ms Tierney originally posted in 2011.