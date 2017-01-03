- ITV Report
-
British woman 'found dead in Melbourne strip club'
An investigation is underway after a British dancer was found dead at a Melbourne strip club.
Stacey Tierney, 29, from Manchester, was reportedly found slumped in a room in Dreams Gentlemen's Club on the Sunday before Christmas.
Her body was not discovered until Monday 19th, according to the Herald Sun.
Ms Tierney's former boyfriend Matthew Girvan said he was "devastated" by her death.
In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Woke up to some horrible news this morning.
"Sat and watched the sunrise over Indonesia. My ex girlfriend I was with for 6 years passed away.
"Words can't describe how devastated I am. RIP Stacey Tierney 20.1.1987 - 19.12.2016. Love you always."
On New Year's Day, he shared this photo taken of Ms Tierney originally posted in 2011.
A fundraising page been set up to raise money to bring her home and "give her a send of fit for a princess".
On it, it says Ms Tierney was "living life to the full" in Australia, and that she "made a huge impact on everyone who knew her".
It continued: "On behalf of her mum Michelle and her sisters Stephanie, Kristie, and Kelly-Anne and the rest of her family we would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence."
A Victoria Police spokeswoman was quoted as saying: “The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are yet to be determined and a post-mortem will be conducted.”