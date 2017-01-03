- ITV Report
Full line-up revealed as Celebrity Big Brother 19 begins
Fifteen contestants have joined the Celebrity Big Brother house as the new series of the reality game show kicks off.
The 19th run of the Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former BB contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut.
Glamour model Bianca Gascoigne, rapper Ray J, former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan and Calum Best were among the names to enter the brightly-coloured house.
Here is a list of the full line-up:
- Speidi (Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag)
TV personality Spencer Pratt and The Hills actress Heidi Montag, or Speidi, competed on CBB as a single entity on the 2013 series.
The pair married in 2009.
- James Jordan (Strictly Come Dancing)
The "Strictly Come Dancing" maestro's wife Ola, and fellow Strictly star, was the third contestant voted off the 2016 series of "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" last year.
Jordan, 38, starred in Strictly from 2006 to 2013.
- Jasmine Waltz
The US model sparked headlines with her love triangle relationship with Lee Ryan in the 2014 CBB series.
Ryan quickly moved on to fellow contestant Casey Batchelor after Waltz had left the house.
- Ray J
The US rapper used to date Kim Kardashian and is a cousin of Snoop Dog.
His sex tape with Kardashian made headlines back in 2007.
- Bianca Gascoigne
The British glamour model is the former stepdaughter of England football legend Paul Gascoigne.
In 2006, the 30-year-old won ITV's "Love Island".
- Austin Armacost
The ex-boyfriend of fashion designer Mark Jacobs appeared in the 2015 series of CBB.
Recently separated from his husband of nine years, Armacost was once a member of the junior US Olympic team.
- Coleen Nolan
The former member of Irish family girl group The Nolans used to present ITV's This Morning.
Since 2000, Nolan has been a regular panelist on Loose Women, and appeared on CBB in 2012.
- James Cosmo
The Scottish actor has had starring roles in films such as Braveheart, Trainspotting, and TV series Game of Thrones.
He is appearing in the CBB house for the first time.
- Stacy Francis
The American singer wowed Simon Cowell on X Factor USA in 2011.
In 2015, the 47-year-old started her own talk show "The Stacy Francis Show."
- DJ Brandon Block
The British musician made his DJ name in the 1980s, and caused even more headlines in 2000 when he stormed the Brit Awards stage.
- Nicola McLean
The former Page 3 model, 35, appeared on the 2012 series but clashed with many of the housemates and described the experience as "stressful."
McClean also starred in the 2008 series of "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!"
- Jamie O'Hara
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth footballer Jamie O’Hara, 30, was married to Miss England model Danielle Lloyd.
The couple split in 2014.
- Calum Best
Model and TV personality Calum Best, 35, is the son of Manchester United icon George.
- Angie Best
Just to throw a surprise in to the mix, the final contest to enter the house was Angie Best - Calum Best's mother.
Angie said she felt like a "traitor" for entering the house without her son's knowledge.