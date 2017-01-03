Full line-up revealed as Celebrity Big Brother 19 begins

Fifteen contestants have joined the Celebrity Big Brother house as the new series of the reality game show kicks off.

The 19th run of the Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former BB contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut.

Glamour model Bianca Gascoigne, rapper Ray J, former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan and Calum Best were among the names to enter the brightly-coloured house.

Here is a list of the full line-up: