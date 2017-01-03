Chelsea fans guilty of Paris Metro racism

Four Chelsea fans accused of racist violence against a black man on the Paris Metro have been given suspended sentences and fined by a court in France.

Souleymane Sylla was targeted at Richelieu-Drouot station in February 2015 as football fans made their way to a Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

The hearing at the Palais de Justice saw a video recorded by a passenger of fans pushing Mr Sylla off the Metro train.

In the video supporters can also be heard chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it".