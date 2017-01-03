- ITV Report
Chelsea fans guilty of Paris Metro racism
Four Chelsea fans accused of racist violence against a black man on the Paris Metro have been given suspended sentences and fined by a court in France.
Souleymane Sylla was targeted at Richelieu-Drouot station in February 2015 as football fans made their way to a Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.
The hearing at the Palais de Justice saw a video recorded by a passenger of fans pushing Mr Sylla off the Metro train.
In the video supporters can also be heard chanting "we're racist and that's the way we like it".
Joshua Parsons, 22, and James Fairbairn, 25, denied their actions were racist in nature and were handed suspended sentences of eight months and six months respectively, after being found guilty of committing racist violence and making chants of a racist nature.
Their co-accused, fellow Chelsea fans Richard Barklie, a 52-year-old former policeman, and William Simpson, 27, were tried in absentia and both received 12-month suspended sentences after being found guilty of committing racist violence and making chants of a racist nature.
They were ordered to pay Mr Sylla £8,500 in compensation.
Parsons, Fairbairn and Barklie have already been banned from football stadiums in the UK.