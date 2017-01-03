Children 'consume half of daily sugar allowance at breakfast'

Children are consuming half of their daily sugar allowance during breakfast, health officials have warned.

The average child in England eats the equivalent of three cubes of sugar (11g) every morning for breakfast, Public Health England (PHE) said.

Sugary cereals, fruit juice and some spreads are to blame, according to the health body's new Change4Life campaign.

More than one in five children start primary school overweight or obese, rising to more than a third by the time they start secondary school.

Other measures are being introduced to try and tackle childhood obesity such as banning junk food advertising.

PHE said that it has launched a free new app - Be Food Smart - which helps highlight how much sugar, saturated fat and salt can be found in everyday food and drink that children consume.