Contestant dies from head injuries after charity pram race crash

A charity race contestant dressed as a Second World War pilot died after the pram he was competing in "flipped."

Francis O'Sullivan, 52, suffered serious head injuries at the annual Sutton Valence pram race, near Maidstone, on New Year's Day.

Mr O'Sullivan, known as "Titch," was being pushed in a home-made Spitfire cart during the charity soapbox event by two fellow contestants - also dressed as RAF pilots.

Sporting leather jackets, goggles and scarves, thousands of people had lined the streets to watch the trio and others in the popular race.

But during one race shortly after midday, the pilots' soapbox travelled "a lot quicker" than other competitors, sending the three men flying.