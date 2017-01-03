Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Dentists blast office 'cake culture' for damaging teeth

A culture of eating cake and biscuits in the office is damaging teeth, dentists say. Credit: PA

Treating work colleagues to cake in the office should be abolished as it is leading to poor oral health, dentists have suggested.

Eating biscuits and cakes at work is also contributing to the nation's obesity epidemic, the Faculty of Dental Surgery (FDS) said.

The FDS has called on "well meaning" managers to cut down on office 'cake culture'.

Professor Nigel Hunt, dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons, said:

Managers want to reward staff for their efforts, colleagues want to celebrate special occasions and workers want to bring back a gift from their holidays.

While these sweet treats might be well meaning, they are also contributing to the current obesity epidemic and poor oral health.

We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets and biscuits.

With this in mind, the Faculty has developed simple tips for workers and employers to help them cut back on sugar in the workplace. Make combatting cake culture in your workplace one of your New Year's resolutions for a healthier 2017.

– Professor Nigel Hunt

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The FDS has issued the following tips for cutting sugar consumption:

  • Consider low-sugar alternatives
  • Reduce portion sizes
  • Avoid snacking and keep sugar as a lunchtime treat
  • Keep a "sugar schedule" to limit sugar intake
  • Think about where sweet treats are positioned - if they are nearby and visible people may eat more

Tam Fry, spokesman for the National Obesity Forum, said: "Taking cakes and biscuits into the office at any time does your workmates no favours even if you offer them to be nice.

"The dental surgeons are correct when it comes to teeth but remember they have bariatric colleagues who operate on those who just can't turn down such things.

"Such food is neither a treat nor a reward. You may not know who in the office is secretly dieting, in which case they won't appreciate your gesture."