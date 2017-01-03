Dentists blast office 'cake culture' for damaging teeth

Treating work colleagues to cake in the office should be abolished as it is leading to poor oral health, dentists have suggested.

Eating biscuits and cakes at work is also contributing to the nation's obesity epidemic, the Faculty of Dental Surgery (FDS) said.

The FDS has called on "well meaning" managers to cut down on office 'cake culture'.

Professor Nigel Hunt, dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons, said: