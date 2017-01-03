- ITV Report
Duchess of Cambridge's photos of George and Charlotte given seal of approval by Photographic Society
The Duchess of Cambridge bucked tradition when she became the first royal to take official photographs of a royal baby.
But as well as delighting the public, her touching snaps have earned her the seal of approval from the Royal Photographic Society.
Kate has now accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the society for her "talent and enthusiasm".
Here are some of her best photographs so far: