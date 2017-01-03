Advertisement

Duchess of Cambridge's photos of George and Charlotte given seal of approval by Photographic Society

The Duchess of Cambridge has been delighting the public with her family snaps of her two children. Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Duchess of Cambridge bucked tradition when she became the first royal to take official photographs of a royal baby.

But as well as delighting the public, her touching snaps have earned her the seal of approval from the Royal Photographic Society.

Kate has now accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the society for her "talent and enthusiasm".

Here are some of her best photographs so far:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte pictured together in a photograph taken by their mother the Duchess of Cambridge Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
A heartwarming image of Prince George with his new sister, taken by their mother, was shared by the royal family in June 2016 Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte pictured playing with her cuddly toy dog at Anmer Hall in Sandringham. Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte captured in an image taken by the Duchess at Anmer Hall in Norfolk Credit: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge