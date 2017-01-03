Ford pulls out of Mexico plant plan amid Donald Trump border tax threats

Ford has reversed plans to build a £1.3 billion plant in Mexico - hours after Donald Trump threatened to impose a "big border tax" on companies.

The motor company had hoped to construct a plant south of the US border, but on Tuesday announced it would invest £570 million in its Michigan factory instead.

Ford's move came as the incoming President warned motor rivals General Motors Co (GM) that it faced hefty border taxes if it decided to manufacture some of its vehicles in Mexico.

But Ford's CEO said their decision to pull out of Mexico was due to a "lack of demand" for small cars, rather than political pressure.