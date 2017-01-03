Gambian electoral commission chair flees amid death threats

Gambia's electoral commission chairman has been forced to flee the country after receiving death threats relating to the country's presidential election, according to a family member and a colleague.

Alieu Momar Njai declared that current President Yahya Jammeh lost the December 1 election to former Argos worker Adama Barrow.

It is not known where Njai has fled to.

Although Jammeh initially conceded defeat to Barrow, he later said he rejected the results and would not step down, drawing criticism internationally.

Jammeh is currently challenging his defeat at the country's Supreme Court.