Israeli prime minister questioned over corruption allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by police for more than three hours as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said: "Nothing will happen, because there is nothing."

Israel's Justice Ministry later issued a statement saying Netanyahu was questioned "on suspicion of receiving benefits from business people".

The ministry said investigators also had looked into suspicions of campaign finance irregularities and double billing for travel expenses, but determined there was not enough evidence to merit criminal charges.

Netanyahu, who is serving his fourth term in office, has denied what he calls "baseless" reports about the investigation.

"We've been paying attention to reports in the media, we are hearing the celebratory mood and the atmosphere in the television studios and the corridors of the opposition, and I would like to tell them, stop with the celebrations, don't rush," he said on Monday, "There won't be anything because there is nothing."

Local media quoted the leader of the Zionist Union, Isaac Herzog, as saying: "This isn't a happy day. This is a hard day for the state of Israel. We are not gloating."