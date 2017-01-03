- ITV Report
Karen Danczuk: My selfies were '100%' linked to being abused
“Selfie-queen” Karen Danczuk has said her prolific use of social media is “100%” linked to being abused as a child.
The former Labour councillor described her former love of sharing revealing selfies on Twitter and Instagram as “the old Karen”.
Speaking after her brother Michael Burke, 38, was jailed for raping her between the ages of nine and 11, she also said she now does not “feel anything” towards him.
Mrs Danczuk, 33, told Good Morning Britain: “I was trying to prove that I was wanted, that people liked me, and validation that I was normal despite what I was going through. It was just approval.”
Explaining how she is beginning to heal, she said: “I don’t really feel anything.
"I know people say I’ve described him as a monster and stuff, but I don’t even, I don’t have any anger.
"There’s no anger there anymore. There just isn’t anything.
“If I wake up angry every day, then it’s just not going to help anyone. So I think I just feel numb about him, I don’t feel anything.”
Mrs Danczuk is now a patron for charity National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC), which supports adult survivors of childhood abuse.