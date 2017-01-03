Karen Danczuk: My selfies were '100%' linked to being abused

“Selfie-queen” Karen Danczuk has said her prolific use of social media is “100%” linked to being abused as a child.

The former Labour councillor described her former love of sharing revealing selfies on Twitter and Instagram as “the old Karen”.

Speaking after her brother Michael Burke, 38, was jailed for raping her between the ages of nine and 11, she also said she now does not “feel anything” towards him.

Mrs Danczuk, 33, told Good Morning Britain: “I was trying to prove that I was wanted, that people liked me, and validation that I was normal despite what I was going through. It was just approval.”