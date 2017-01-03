Labour 'almost no chance' of winning a majority at the next election

Labour has almost no chance of winning a majority at the next general election, according to analysis by a think tank.

The Fabian Society, which is strongly associated with the New Labour movement led by Tony Blair, said it is unthinkable that the party will win enough votes to govern alone.

It said the party must try to gain enough seats to form a centre-left coalition with other parties.

Its analysis of polling and election data suggests that Labour is likely to win between 140 and 200 constituencies on as little as 20% of the vote, which would be a further retreat from the 231 seats it currently holds.

And the party must position itself in the centre-ground, as it is losing as many votes to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats as Ukip and the Tories, meaning it must find a way to appeal to both Remain and Leave voters in a political landscape now defined by Brexit.