Len Goodman and Mary Berry to battle it out for best TV judge at National Television Awards

Len Goodman and Mary Berry have both recently left their shows. Credit: PA

Len Goodman and Mary Berry will compete for one of the top prizes at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs) following the recent departure of both TV judges from their respective shows, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off. Goodman left the BBC dancing programme in December after 12 years as head judge, and Berry opted out of the Bake Off's move from the BBC to Channel 4, with her final episodes being the cookery show's Christmas specials. Goodman, 72, and Berry, 81, feature on the TV Judge shortlist against The X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger and Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams, as well as Simon Cowell, the boss of both reality TV shows.

Mel Giedroyc (left) and Sue Perkins (right) are nominated in the TV presenter category. Credit: PA

The Bake Off's presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins - who have also walked away from the series - have received a nod in the TV Presenter category. But they will have to tackle reigning champions Ant and Dec in the hotly-contested group: the I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts have won the title 15 years in a row. Gary Lineker, who presented an episode of Match of the Day in his underpants, is included on the shortlist in the TV Presenter category.

Gary Lineker strips off for Match Of The Day. Credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Rounding off the TV Presenter shortlisted line-up is US-based The Late Late Show host James Corden and Rylan Clark-Neal, best known for fronting the companion shows for Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and The X Factor. The NTAs this year introduce a brand new Period Drama category to highlight the huge appeal of historical sagas, with ITV's Victoria battling its BBC rival Poldark. Just three programmes will compete in the Talent Show category, with Cowell's Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor going up against Strictly Come Dancing. Other categories at the forthcoming awards ceremony include Drama, Challenge Show, Talent Show, Serial Drama, Factual Entertainment and Newcomer. ITV will broadcast the star-studded event, fronted by returning host Dermot O'Leary, live from London's O2 Arena on January 25. TV fans can vote for their winners at the official NTAs website until noon on January 25. The nominations in full: Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The X Factor

Challenge Show

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Comedy

Benidorm

Mrs Brown's Boys

Orange Is The New Black

The Big Bang Theory

Drama

Casualty

Cold Feet

Game Of Thrones

Happy Valley

The Night Manager

Period Drama

Call The Midwife

Peaky Blinders

Poldark

Stranger Things

Victoria

Factual Entertainment

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Making A Murderer

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Tattoo Fixers

Live Magazine Show

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The One Show

This Morning

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Jenna Coleman (Victoria)

Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Newcomer

Duncan James (Hollyoaks)

Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)

Lloyd Everitt (Casualty)

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)

Serial Drama Performance

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)

TV Judge

David Walliams

Len Goodman

Mary Berry

Nicole Scherzinger

Simon Cowell

Daytime

Come Dine With Me

Pointless

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

TV Presenter