- ITV Report
-
Len Goodman and Mary Berry to battle it out for best TV judge at National Television Awards
Len Goodman and Mary Berry will compete for one of the top prizes at this year's National Television Awards (NTAs) following the recent departure of both TV judges from their respective shows, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off.
Goodman left the BBC dancing programme in December after 12 years as head judge, and Berry opted out of the Bake Off's move from the BBC to Channel 4, with her final episodes being the cookery show's Christmas specials.
Goodman, 72, and Berry, 81, feature on the TV Judge shortlist against The X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger and Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams, as well as Simon Cowell, the boss of both reality TV shows.
The Bake Off's presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins - who have also walked away from the series - have received a nod in the TV Presenter category.
But they will have to tackle reigning champions Ant and Dec in the hotly-contested group: the I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts have won the title 15 years in a row.
Gary Lineker, who presented an episode of Match of the Day in his underpants, is included on the shortlist in the TV Presenter category.
Rounding off the TV Presenter shortlisted line-up is US-based The Late Late Show host James Corden and Rylan Clark-Neal, best known for fronting the companion shows for Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and The X Factor.
The NTAs this year introduce a brand new Period Drama category to highlight the huge appeal of historical sagas, with ITV's Victoria battling its BBC rival Poldark.
Just three programmes will compete in the Talent Show category, with Cowell's Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor going up against Strictly Come Dancing.
Other categories at the forthcoming awards ceremony include Drama, Challenge Show, Talent Show, Serial Drama, Factual Entertainment and Newcomer.
ITV will broadcast the star-studded event, fronted by returning host Dermot O'Leary, live from London's O2 Arena on January 25.
TV fans can vote for their winners at the official NTAs website until noon on January 25.
The nominations in full:
Talent Show
- Britain's Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The X Factor
Challenge Show
- I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Love Island
- MasterChef
- The Apprentice
- The Great British Bake Off
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Comedy
- Benidorm
- Mrs Brown's Boys
- Orange Is The New Black
- The Big Bang Theory
Drama
- Casualty
- Cold Feet
- Game Of Thrones
- Happy Valley
- The Night Manager
Period Drama
- Call The Midwife
- Peaky Blinders
- Poldark
- Stranger Things
- Victoria
Factual Entertainment
- DIY SOS: The Big Build
- Gogglebox
- Making A Murderer
- Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
- Tattoo Fixers
Live Magazine Show
- BBC Breakfast
- Loose Women
- Sunday Brunch
- The One Show
- This Morning
Drama Performance
- Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
- Jenna Coleman (Victoria)
- Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
- Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)
Entertainment Programme
- Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Celebrity Juice
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Last Leg
Newcomer
- Duncan James (Hollyoaks)
- Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
- Lloyd Everitt (Casualty)
- Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)
Serial Drama Performance
- Danny Miller (Emmerdale)
- Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)
- Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
- Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)
TV Judge
- David Walliams
- Len Goodman
- Mary Berry
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Simon Cowell
Daytime
- Come Dine With Me
- Pointless
- The Chase
- The Jeremy Kyle Show
TV Presenter
- Ant and Dec
- Gary Lineker
- James Corden
- Mel and Sue
- Rylan Clark-Neal