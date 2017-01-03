Production team rejects claims it sabotaged Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance

The production company behind the Times Square New Year's Eve special has described claims that it deliberately sabotaged Mariah Carey's live performance as "defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd".

The pop diva's publicist Nicole Perna claimed the production crew knew her earpiece was faulty and "set her up to fail" before her lip sync nightmare.

Carey was left stumbling on stage for five minutes, failing to sing for most of the short set as a pre-recorded track of her songs played in the background, in a trainwreck performance that made headlines around the world.