More than half of GPs think surgeries should be put in A&E to relieve pressure, poll finds

GP surgeries should be placed in A&E hospital departments to see patients who turn up to hospital inappropriately, according to a poll of doctors.

More than half (61%) of GPs believe it is necessary to relieve pressure on emergency departments.

Key targets for waiting times are being missed at A&E departments across England and there are widespread concerns that patients turn to A&E rather than attempting to see a GP first.

The poll of more than 500 doctors for the Press Association, carried out by healthcare intelligence firm Wilmington Healthcare, found that 27% of doctors believed up to a third of people go to A&E when they should be seen by a GP or nurse.

Some 13% said more than half of patients should be redirected to GP services on arrival at A&E.

Official NHS figures show about 13% of people who attend A&E are discharged without requiring treatment. A further 35% are discharged after being given advice or guidance only.