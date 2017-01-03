Mostly dry with brightening skies

Temperatures slide again tonight. Not as cold as last night with the frost restricted to the top and tail of the country. Tomorrow another very cold, in places frosty start, and after a slow grey start it'll brighten up with low winter sunshine developing.

Staying chilly for all of us and even colder across the North Sea coastal counties with a biting northerly wind it'll feel bitterly cold with a few blustery showers turning wintry with sleet and hail possible.