Paralympian forced to wet herself on train because disabled toilet was out of order

A Paralympic athlete was forced to wet herself on a train because the disabled toilet was out of order.

British wheelchair racer Anne Wafula Strike said she felt "robbed" of her dignity during the incident on December 8.

After discovering the disabled toilet was not working, she was then told there were no staff to help her disembark the train to use the platform facilities.

Desperate for the toilet the MBE recipient says she had no option but to urinate on herself and then hide her face under her hoodie in case she was recognised, before she could get home where she "sobbed for hours".

She decided to share her story to try to raise awareness of the issues disabled people face on trains.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "Being forced to sit in my own urine destroyed my self-esteem and my confidence."

Wafula Strike was later praised on Twitter for her "bravery".