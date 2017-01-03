Police hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed two men

Police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who fled after killing two pedestrians.

The two male victims, believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, were killed when a BMW hit them on the B1091 road in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire.

Police are investigating whether the suspect, who fled on foot, is responsible for a break-in at a nearby address and a dumped cash-filled briefcase.

A dog unit and a helicopter were brought in to help the search for the man, who is believed to be in his 40s, but he remains at large.

Officers were called to the scene just before 11.15am, but despite an air ambulance attending, both men died at the scene. The men are yet to be identified.

Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement: "The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

"Officers are appealing to anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the driver to contact them.

"Police are also looking at whether a call from a member of the public reporting a man entering their home is connected to the incident and the discovery of a briefcase containing a quantity of cash which was recovered in the area."

Witnesses and people with information are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.