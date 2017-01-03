Pop star Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Pop star Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child at the age of 50, her publicist has said.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," the representative said in a statement to People magazine.

"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson, who is the youngest member of the popular Jackson family, married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and in April last year she postponed her "Unbreakable" tour to focus on starting a family.

There are no details about the pregnancy or where the baby was born.