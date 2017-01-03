Rebecca Ferguson 'asked to sing at Donald Trump inauguration'

Rebecca Ferguson has said she has been asked to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration later this month.

The former X Factor star said she would "graciously accept" - but on one condition.

That is that she is allowed to sing the song Strange Fruit, which was recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939.

Writing on Twitter, Ferguson said the song has "huge political importance" and was blacklisted in the US for being "too controversial".

She added: "[It is] a song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States.

"A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in the world."

Trump will be sworn in as US president on January 20.

It has been reported that Elton John, Celine Dion and opera singer Andrea Bocelli have already turned down offers to perform at the ceremony.