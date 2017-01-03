Scissors 'left in man's stomach' after 1998 operation removed

A Vietnamese patient has had a pair of scissors removed from his stomach - 18 years after they were seemingly left there by surgeons.

Ma Van Nhat, now 54, underwent surgery in 1998 following a car accident.

But only recently did he discover that doctors had left a pair of scissors in his stomach once they finished the operation.

Nearly two decades later, Mr Nhat reported stomach pains and underwent an ultrasound, where medics discovered the six-inch-long utensil.