Shane MacGowan thankful for 'kind words' after 87-year-old mother's car crash death

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has thanked people for their "kind words and condolences" after his 87-year-old mother's death in a car crash on New Year's Day.

Therese MacGowan died after crashing into a wall at Ballintoher, near Nenagh in Co Tipperary, at about 3pm on Sunday.

She was the first person to die on the roads in Ireland this year.

MacGowan's partner, journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, tweeted a message on his behalf on Monday evening.