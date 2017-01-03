Teenage migrant found hidden in suitcase in Spanish enclave

A teenager curled up in a suitcase has been discovered by border guards at a Spanish enclave in what police believe is a bid to get himself smuggled into Europe.

Customs agents in Ceuta became suspicious when a woman pushing a trolley which contained the suitcase carrying the 19-year-old tried to avoid security checks as she crossed the border from Morocco.

When officials asked the 22-year-old to open her suitcase they found the man curled up in the poorly-ventilated space. Police said the man required immediate medical attention.

The woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempting to smuggle a migrant.