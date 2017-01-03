- ITV Report
Teenage migrant found hidden in suitcase in Spanish enclave
A teenager curled up in a suitcase has been discovered by border guards at a Spanish enclave in what police believe is a bid to get himself smuggled into Europe.
Customs agents in Ceuta became suspicious when a woman pushing a trolley which contained the suitcase carrying the 19-year-old tried to avoid security checks as she crossed the border from Morocco.
When officials asked the 22-year-old to open her suitcase they found the man curled up in the poorly-ventilated space. Police said the man required immediate medical attention.
The woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempting to smuggle a migrant.
On Monday, two more migrants were found hidden in false compartments built into a car arriving from Morocco.
A 20-year-old man was found between the rear seats of the car and the boot, while a 24-year-old woman was found in compartment built into the dashboard, guards said.
The pair, from Guinea, were discovered when the vehicle was stopped for an inspection as it entered Ceuta.
Police added the driver - a 30-year-old Moroccan - had been arrested and alleged he had forged the number plates of the vehicle, stolen two years ago in Barcelona.
On Sunday, around 1,100 African migrants stormed a border fence and attempted to enter Ceuta, leaving more than 50 Moroccan and Spanish border guards injured.