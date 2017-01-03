Two-year-old saves twin brother trapped under fallen dresser

A two-year-old rescued his twin brother when he became trapped beneath a fallen dresser in incredible footage shared by their father.

Little Bowdy had been playing with his brother in their bedroom in Utah, US, when the unit fell on Brock.

He attempted to lift the furniture at first, but when it would not budge he resorted to pushing and eventually freed Brock “without a scratch”.

Father Ricky Shoff posted the video, captured on a security camera, online to warn parents of the dangers of unsecured furniture.

He told American channel KCPQ he and his wife were upstairs and didn’t hear the dresser fall or any crying.