- ITV Report
-
Two-year-old saves twin brother trapped under fallen dresser
A two-year-old rescued his twin brother when he became trapped beneath a fallen dresser in incredible footage shared by their father.
Little Bowdy had been playing with his brother in their bedroom in Utah, US, when the unit fell on Brock.
He attempted to lift the furniture at first, but when it would not budge he resorted to pushing and eventually freed Brock “without a scratch”.
Father Ricky Shoff posted the video, captured on a security camera, online to warn parents of the dangers of unsecured furniture.
He told American channel KCPQ he and his wife were upstairs and didn’t hear the dresser fall or any crying.
His wife Kayli came downstairs a few minutes later and saw the dresser on the floor, but the boys appeared to be fine, so they didn’t realise what had happened until they played the video.
Mrs Shoff told US station KUTV: "My heart sank. I didn't know what to do. I felt like the worst mum in the world."
Luckily some of the drawers became jammed in the fall which supported the unit's full weight.
Posting the footage on Facebook, Mr Shoff said: “I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share.
“We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is OK. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”
The parents have since bolted the unit to the wall and removed the knobs to prevent the boys from climbing on it.