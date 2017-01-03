UK's ambassador to the EU 'resigns unexpectedly' before Brexit talks

Sir Ivan Rogers has unexpectedly resigned as the UK's ambassador to the European Union, sources have told the Press Association.

His departure, first reported by the Financial Times, comes just a few months before Theresa May is expected to start formal Brexit negotiations.

The newspaper said Sir Ivan told staff on Tuesday afternoon that he would step down from his post early but did not give reasons for his exit.

Prime Minister has said she will trigger formal Brexit talks with the rest of the EU by the end of March.