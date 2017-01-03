Washington prepares for a very different kind of president

As Washington went back to work on Tuesday, with Congress being sworn in, politicians on all sides were concerning themselves with very different things.

With just two weeks left in office, President Barack Obama is considering how to protect the legacy of his two terms, much of which the Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump have threatened to reverse.

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, has said that she will be attending the inauguration ceremony on January 20 with her husband.

The Republicans now have more power than they have had in decades - they control both the Senate and the House of Representatives, in addition to the White House.

They now have free reign to enact whichever policies they wish upon the electorate, even those Mr Trump promises that many believe would not really happen.

One Congressman has told ITV News he has already drawn up costed plans to build a wall at the southern border of the country - a promise that Donald Trump repeatedly made throughout his election campaign.

Yet Senate minority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, warned Mr Trump that the opposition party will be watching him and holding him to account for his pledge to "make America great again".

He adds: "We will hold him accountable for [promising to help Americans], and we will resist him if he breaks that promise."